Sony's WI-1000XM2 Wireless Neckband Headphones Feature a Dedicated Noise Cancelling Processor
The new neckband-styled in-ear wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and 10 hours of battery life.
The new neckband-styled in-ear wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and 10 hours of battery life.
Sony today announced a brand wireless in-ear headphone for the Indian market called the WI-1000XM2. Priced at Rs 21,990 the headphones feature noise-cancellation technology and the company claims it is the best in class. There is a dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and also features Adaptive Sound Control for smart listening, where the headphones can automatically adjust ambient sound based on the user's activity.
The headphones come with a soft silicone neckband and an angled earphone design. There is also a Dual Noise Sensor technology that cancels any noise from the outside. Of course, there is a built-in microphone and brings support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa assistants.
Other features include Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, a detachable 3.5mm headphone jack and support for all popular audio formats including MP3, SBC, AAC, LDAC and more. The new WI-1000XM2 are also lighter than its predecessor. Sony claims that the battery lasts about 10 hours and can be quick charged with the USB Type-C port. The fast charge speeds can deliver 80 minutes of playback after 10 minutes of charging. The new headphones are available at all Sony Centers as well as major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India. Pricing starts at Rs 21,999.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence
- Colgate And Oral-B Are Putting AI Where You Least Expected it: Inside Your Mouth
- Do I Look Pregnant? Will Ask You When I Will Plan, Says Deepika Padukone to Reporter
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone
- Fitbit Versa 2 Review: No Surprise That Google Really Wanted to Own This Brilliance