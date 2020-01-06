Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Sony's WI-1000XM2 Wireless Neckband Headphones Feature a Dedicated Noise Cancelling Processor

The new neckband-styled in-ear wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and 10 hours of battery life.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sony's WI-1000XM2 Wireless Neckband Headphones Feature a Dedicated Noise Cancelling Processor
The new neckband-styled in-ear wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and 10 hours of battery life.

Sony today announced a brand wireless in-ear headphone for the Indian market called the WI-1000XM2. Priced at Rs 21,990 the headphones feature noise-cancellation technology and the company claims it is the best in class. There is a dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and also features Adaptive Sound Control for smart listening, where the headphones can automatically adjust ambient sound based on the user's activity.

The headphones come with a soft silicone neckband and an angled earphone design. There is also a Dual Noise Sensor technology that cancels any noise from the outside. Of course, there is a built-in microphone and brings support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa assistants.

Other features include Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, a detachable 3.5mm headphone jack and support for all popular audio formats including MP3, SBC, AAC, LDAC and more. The new WI-1000XM2 are also lighter than its predecessor. Sony claims that the battery lasts about 10 hours and can be quick charged with the USB Type-C port. The fast charge speeds can deliver 80 minutes of playback after 10 minutes of charging. The new headphones are available at all Sony Centers as well as major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India. Pricing starts at Rs 21,999.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram