Sony's WI-1000XM2 Wireless Neckband Headphones Feature a Dedicated Noise Cancelling Processor

Sony today announced a brand wireless in-ear headphone for the Indian market called the WI-1000XM2. Priced at Rs 21,990 the headphones feature noise-cancellation technology and the company claims it is the best in class. There is a dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and also features Adaptive Sound Control for smart listening, where the headphones can automatically adjust ambient sound based on the user's activity.

The headphones come with a soft silicone neckband and an angled earphone design. There is also a Dual Noise Sensor technology that cancels any noise from the outside. Of course, there is a built-in microphone and brings support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa assistants.

Other features include Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, a detachable 3.5mm headphone jack and support for all popular audio formats including MP3, SBC, AAC, LDAC and more. The new WI-1000XM2 are also lighter than its predecessor. Sony claims that the battery lasts about 10 hours and can be quick charged with the USB Type-C port. The fast charge speeds can deliver 80 minutes of playback after 10 minutes of charging. The new headphones are available at all Sony Centers as well as major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India. Pricing starts at Rs 21,999.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.