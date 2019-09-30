Take the pledge to vote

Soon You Will be Able to Control Spotify on Your Apple Device Using Siri

iPhone users will soon be able to ask Siri to play their favourite music on Spotify, as the app is beta-testing the new SiriKit audio APIs introduced in iOS 13.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Soon You Will be Able to Control Spotify on Your Apple Device Using Siri
Image for Representation

A long-time after it was first announced, Spotify is finally getting Siri support. That means you’ll soon be able to queue up songs on Spotify with the help of Siri. This comes as happy news for all iPhone users. As per a report in The Verge, Spotify is testing integration with the new SiriKit audio APIs introduced with iOS 13. The latest Spotify beta allows iPhone users to ask Apple’s digital assistant, Siri to play songs, albums and playlists. The Verge’s Tom Warren took to Twitter to announce the latest update, with a demonstration of the update. He shared a video on the functional support, with the comment, “Spotify is finally getting Siri support with iOS 13. You can ask Siri to play songs, albums, and playlists. Here’s how it works”

As previously pointed by Spotify to the European Union, Siri’s inability to integrate to other third-party apps, other than Apple Music, was one of the main grievances. Earlier, the OS-level support has not been possible until iOS 13. It was also reported previously that Spotify was negotiating with Apple regarding the SiriKit feature. The Siri integration in Spotify is currently available to Spotify beta testers. However, the company has not yet announced when it plans to roll out the feature to everyone. To take advantage of the new feature, you need the latest version of Apple’s mobile OS, iOS 13. However, it seems like there will be no integration between Spotify and Siri on the Apple Watch until Spotify releases a dedicated app.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
