1-min read

Soon You Will be Able to Make Phone Calls From Your Windows PC

This feature of Microsoft's 'Your Phone' Android app is still in the testing phase and is not available widely as yet.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
Soon You Will be Able to Make Phone Calls From Your Windows PC
Image for Representation (Image: Twitter/ Ajith)
Microsoft seems to be testing a new feature that will allow users to make phone calls directly from their Windows PC. According to a report, screenshots posted on Twitter by one Ajith (@4j17h) seem to suggest that the feature is already live on v1.19082.1006.0 of Microsoft’s Your Phone Android app. However, it is still in the testing phase as of now.

According to the app's listing page on Google Play Store, the client-side software needs to be installed on both smartphone and Windows PC for the feature to function. However, the feature is still in the experimental stage and is not yet available widely. Furthermore, there is no official confirmation from Microsoft regarding the same. First announced at Build 2018, Microsoft's phone-mirroring app, 'Your Phone' is a standalone Windows program that enables users to manage their Android phone's notifications on their PC.

The app allows users to access text messages, notifications and photos stored on their Android device directly from their Windows 10 computers. According to Microsoft, the software will not only let users check notifications on smartphones, but also read and reply to texts from their PCs. According to reports, users must link their Android phone to their PC via Windows Settings or through the app itself to avail of Your Phone.

The app works with Windows 10 April 2018 update (1803) or later, and requires Android 7.0 Nougat or later. While Quick Replies feature is not supported on Your Phone just yet, it is expected to be incorporated soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
