English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soon You Will be Able to Trigger Google Assistant From Your Lock Screen
Google is planning on bringing lockscreen assistant to all Android phones. The feature is currently only available to Pixel devices.
Google is planning on bringing lockscreen assistant to all Android phones. The feature is currently only available to Pixel devices.
Loading...
A new Pixel feature is on its way to other Android devices. Currently, you can invoke the Google Assistant via your voice even if your Pixel smartphone is locked. Google is planning on bringing this feature to all Android devices very soon.
Google has confirmed that in the coming few weeks, all Android devices will be able to enjoy this feature which was, until now, available to only to a limited number of users. The feature which is also being called the ‘Pixel lockscreen Assistant’ can be enabled via your phone’s settings, of course, once it is enabled. Once you get the feature and enable it from the settings, the Assistant should respond to your voice even when your Android phone is locked.
Just recently at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Google announced a bunch of new features that are coming for the Google Assistant. The search giant has integrated new features into the AI-based personal digital assistant some of which have been requested for a long time.
The new features like the interpreter mode, will allow users to have a conversation in various languages which will be translated in real time. The Assistant can now also do flight check-ins directly and even fetch your boarding passes. Apart from that, Google announced Assistant integration in Google Maps where you can now share your route with friends and even reply to messages on various apps by just using your voice.
Google has confirmed that in the coming few weeks, all Android devices will be able to enjoy this feature which was, until now, available to only to a limited number of users. The feature which is also being called the ‘Pixel lockscreen Assistant’ can be enabled via your phone’s settings, of course, once it is enabled. Once you get the feature and enable it from the settings, the Assistant should respond to your voice even when your Android phone is locked.
Just recently at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Google announced a bunch of new features that are coming for the Google Assistant. The search giant has integrated new features into the AI-based personal digital assistant some of which have been requested for a long time.
The new features like the interpreter mode, will allow users to have a conversation in various languages which will be translated in real time. The Assistant can now also do flight check-ins directly and even fetch your boarding passes. Apart from that, Google announced Assistant integration in Google Maps where you can now share your route with friends and even reply to messages on various apps by just using your voice.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results