Soon You Will be Able to Trigger Google Assistant From Your Lock Screen

A new Pixel feature is on its way to other Android devices. Currently, you can invoke the Google Assistant via your voice even if your Pixel smartphone is locked. Google is planning on bringing this feature to all Android devices very soon.

Google has confirmed that in the coming few weeks, all Android devices will be able to enjoy this feature which was, until now, available to only to a limited number of users. The feature which is also being called the ‘Pixel lockscreen Assistant’ can be enabled via your phone’s settings, of course, once it is enabled. Once you get the feature and enable it from the settings, the Assistant should respond to your voice even when your Android phone is locked.Just recently at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Google announced a bunch of new features that are coming for the Google Assistant. The search giant has integrated new features into the AI-based personal digital assistant some of which have been requested for a long time.The new features like the interpreter mode, will allow users to have a conversation in various languages which will be translated in real time. The Assistant can now also do flight check-ins directly and even fetch your boarding passes. Apart from that, Google announced Assistant integration in Google Maps where you can now share your route with friends and even reply to messages on various apps by just using your voice.