English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soon, Your Ookla Speedtest App Will be Able to Test Broadband Speeds up to 10 Gbps
The feature is being developed with an eye on faster broadband in India.
The feature is being developed with an eye on faster broadband in India.
Loading...
Global mobile and broadband network intelligence company Ookla on Wednesday announced that it would come up with 10 Gigabit per second (Gbps) capable speed measuring feature to its 'Speedtest' applications.
"As India paves the way for innovative technologies to drive transformation and gears up for the fifth-generation cellular technology, it becomes important for larger businesses and organisations to share and receive high volumes of data at phenomenal 10 Gbps data speeds," Ookla said in a statement. The new feature would be showcased at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, the company has confirmed.
"As India paves the way for innovative technologies to drive transformation and gears up for the fifth-generation cellular technology, it becomes important for larger businesses and organisations to share and receive high volumes of data at phenomenal 10 Gbps data speeds," Ookla said in a statement. The new feature would be showcased at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, the company has confirmed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Are These Redefining Affordable Android Smartphones?
- 'Maybe You Can See a Bit More' - Gayle Reconsidering Retirement
- 'Bring Back Abhinandan': B-Town Celebs Urge Pakistan to Send IAF Pilot Home
- MiG-21 Bison: The Indian Air Force Fighter Jet That Took Down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results