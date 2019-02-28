Soon, Your Ookla Speedtest App Will be Able to Test Broadband Speeds up to 10 Gbps

Global mobile and broadband network intelligence company Ookla on Wednesday announced that it would come up with 10 Gigabit per second (Gbps) capable speed measuring feature to its 'Speedtest' applications."As India paves the way for innovative technologies to drive transformation and gears up for the fifth-generation cellular technology, it becomes important for larger businesses and organisations to share and receive high volumes of data at phenomenal 10 Gbps data speeds," Ookla said in a statement. The new feature would be showcased at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, the company has confirmed.