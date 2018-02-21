English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SoundBot SB571PRO Portable Speaker Launched at Rs. 6,990
SoundBot SB571PRO Portable Speaker is a combination of 2 speakers, which are enabled with master/slave simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity
SoundBot SB571PRO Portable Speaker Launched at Rs. 6,990 (image: SoundBot)
SoundBot, a California based lifestyle personal gadget brand, recently launched SB571PRO- Surround Sound Bluetooth Speaker, with intututive QUADIO technology. This product is a combination of 2 speakers, which are enabled with master/slave simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity. This master/slave arrangement allows both speakers to pair up with each other and also your Bluetooth smart device to give you a wireless surround sound. Both speakers come with a 10W output power. SB571PRO speakers are compatible with all types of devices the company said in a statement.
“The SB571PRO QUADIO satellite speaker is a dynamic and unique product. Its sound quality is top of the line and with the master/slave facility, it can pair with four speakers. The water resistant and shock resistant casing is a signature feature in our product and it for maximum utility and portability. Our speakers are priced at Rs.6990/-. The sound quality is immaculate and apt for any indoor or outdoor party. Its unique design is stylish and is built for all types of devices and users” said Mr. Rajesh Bansal, Director, SoundBot India during the launch program.
It has a range of 33 feet remote distance playing capability, with up to 10 hours of playtime the company said in a statement. The speaker comes in colour and is priced at Rs 6990, it is available on all online stores.
