Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS Earbuds With 28-Hour Battery Launched, Priced at Rs. 7,999

Soundcore by Anker has launched its new truly wireless earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 in India. The latest TWS earbuds are offered in two colour options, and they provide up to 28 hours of music playback along with uplink noise cancellation. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are also the successors of the Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds that were unveiled in January last year. In terms of the design, the new earbuds look similar to the predecessor; however, with a less glossy finish.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS earbuds support Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of up to 14 metres. The earbuds feature 6mm diamond-coated audio drivers and four built-in microphones that supports cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. Additionally, each earbud comes with its own touch control that allows users to answer calls, activate voice controls, and even power on/off the earbuds. Users can also tweak the sound quality and touch controls via Soundcore app for Android and iOS.

Although the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 do not come with an IP rating, the company claims the earbuds are sweatproof and water-resistant. In terms of the battery, the earbuds can provide up to seven hours of playtime on a single charge and further come with HearID technology that is said to map users' hearing sensitivity to provide a comfortable hearing experience. Inside the box, users will also get four sets of earbud tips and a micro USB charging cable.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds come in White and Black colour options and are priced at Rs. 7,999. Customers in India can purchase them via Flipkart and other partner retail stores. Moreover, the charging case adopts the same colour and it supports wireless charging option.