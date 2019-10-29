Take the pledge to vote

Sounds 2.2 Update Brings Over 100 New Ringtones to Pixel Smartphone Owners

Google Sounds version 2.2 is being introduced to all Pixel phones and includes over 100 tunes in six categories.

Trending Desk

October 29, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
The built-in Sounds app is one of several custom apps that Google had made for the Pixel range of smartphones. It offers users a variety of ringtones letting users customise their alarms, ringtones, and notifications. Launched back in 2018, the app uses colourful visualisations to better differentiate each ringtone from the others. Now, according to a report, Google Sounds version 2.2 with about 100 new sounds has been introduced to all Pixel phones including some festive treats for Halloween and Christmas.

Google Sounds included Classical Harmonies, Minimal Melodies, Reality Bytes, Retro Riffs. The update further adds two brand new categories: Play It Loud and Seasonal Celebration. These include a total of 26 new ringtones and 24 new notification tones. Sounds in the 'Play it Loud' category will surely gain anyone's attention around the phone. It includes tones like the musically inclined 'Heaviest Metal' or plain noise like 'Construction Zone'. Other sounds include Beach Jam, Mystical Chimes, Doorbell, Crosswalk and Grand Opening.

Seasonal Celebrations, on the other hand, are tones and sounds related to holidays that take place throughout the year. These include the Chinese New Year, Christmas and Hanukkah as well as Valentines' Day among other festivities. Design-wise, Google has also tweaked some of the cover photos for the existing ringtone categories, for instance, the Reality Bytes section has been changed from a shade of light green to a black/blue hue.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
