Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Sourav Ganguly Announced His Entry to Instagram on his 47th Birthday

Through Instagram, Sourav via his handle "souravganguly", hopes to connect directly with his young fans, share memorable moments from his illustrious cricketing career, cheer for the Indian team as they play in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, an official statement said,

IANS

Updated:July 8, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sourav Ganguly Announced His Entry to Instagram on his 47th Birthday
File photo of Sourav Ganguly. (Source: AFP)
Loading...

New Delhi: On the occasion of his 47th birthday, former Indian cricket captain and Padma Shri recipient, Sourav Ganguly on Monday announced his entry to Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app.

Through Instagram, Sourav via his handle "souravganguly", hopes to connect directly with his young fans, share memorable moments from his illustrious cricketing career, cheer for the Indian team as they play in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and express his opinion on social causes, with Instagram's 1 billion strong global community, an official statement said here.

"Reinvention is constantly required in cricket, as it is required in life. From leading India on the field, to commentary, to advising an IPL team, to now joining Instagram, I continue being connected with people who're passionate about this amazing sport. I hope to engage with young fans by sharing valuable insights on cricketing events and encourage them to join me in causes close to my heart," Ganguly was quoted as saying in the statement.

"As I turn another year older today, I want to make this a year where I give back to my fans. So here's to birthdays and new beginnings," the former skipper captioned his first image on Instagram where he is seen cutting a cake.

Welcoming him to the Instagram community, Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said: "Enabling expression and fostering connections are at the heart of Instagram, and for public figures like Sourav Ganguly, the community serves as another creative outlet that enables them to directly engage with their fans.

"We are thrilled to welcome him to Instagram and look forward to seeing him share his passions and engage with the community."

Ganguly joins a long list of eminent personalities from Bengal, who are present on Instagram to engage with their fans, including actresses and newly-appointed MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty.

He already has a strong Facebook community of over 600,000 people and also has 4.12 million followers on Twitter.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram