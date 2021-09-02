SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has hinted that his Starlink satellite broadband service could soon come to India. Responding to a Twitter user’s query as to when the Starlink broadband service will be launched in the country, Musk said that the company is waiting for regulatory approvals to flag-off the Starlink broadband internet. To recall, SpaceX Starlink satellite broadband is set to become available in India from sometime next year, according to previous reports.

“Dear Elon, when are you launching Starlink services in India ..? We and our existing Customers waiting for wireless internet services," a Twitter user who goes by the name Tryonset on Twitter asked Musk when the service would be launching in India. Musk replied to this, saying “Just figuring out the regulatory approval process." Earlier, Starlink President Gwyne Shotwell had said that SpaceX has deployed around 1,800 Starlink satellites and once they reach their operational orbit, Starlink will have global coverage by September 2021. She, however, said that the company has regulatory work to go into every country and get approved to provide telecom services. It is reported that the Department of Telecommunications has given Starlink the go-ahead to apply for required licenses before offering any service in India.

Last month, Ookla, the company behind the popular Speedtest app, suggested that Starlink satellite broadband speeds are getting very close to wired broadband speeds in some countries and even surpassing wired broadband speeds in some areas. The Ookla data for Starlink broadband speeds came at a time when the company crossed 90,000 subscribers globally. In the US, the Speedtest Intelligence numbers indicate that Starlink satellite broadband delivers an average of 97.23Mbps download speeds and 13.89Mbps upload speeds. The wired broadband average speeds in the US are around 115.22Mbps for download and 17.18Mbps for uploads.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here