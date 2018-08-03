English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Set For Return to Earth From ISS
The spacecraft is expected to bring along more than 3,800 pounds of cargo.
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. (Image: IANS)
Loading...
After delivering more than 5,900 pounds of science and supplies, the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is set to depart the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth on Friday. The spacecraft will depart the ISS, along with critical scientific research, at 12.37 p.m. EDT and splash down in the Pacific Ocean at about 6.17 p.m., NASA said in a statement.
The spacecraft is expected to bring along more than 3,800 pounds of cargo.
This will include science samples from human and animal research, biology and biotechnology studies, physical science investigations and education activities, the statement said. Dragon will also be returning a Latching End Effector that was removed from the station's robotic arm to be refurbished on Earth and returned to the orbiting complex as a spare.
NASA will receive time-sensitive samples and begin working with researchers to process and distribute them within 48 hours of splashdown.
Dragon was launched on June 29 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, US and arrived at the station on July 2, for the company's 15th NASA-contracted commercial re-supply mission to the station.
Expedition 54 Flight Engineer Serena Aunon, Chancellor of NASA, will monitor its departure as the spacecraft is released through ground-controlled commands. The ground controllers will use the space station's Canadarm2 robotic arm to detach Dragon from the Earth-facing side of the station's Harmony module and manoeuvre the vehicle into its release position.
Dragon's thrusters will fire to move the spacecraft a safe distance from the station before SpaceX flight controllers in Hawthorne, California, command its de-orbit burn.
Also Watch
The spacecraft is expected to bring along more than 3,800 pounds of cargo.
This will include science samples from human and animal research, biology and biotechnology studies, physical science investigations and education activities, the statement said. Dragon will also be returning a Latching End Effector that was removed from the station's robotic arm to be refurbished on Earth and returned to the orbiting complex as a spare.
NASA will receive time-sensitive samples and begin working with researchers to process and distribute them within 48 hours of splashdown.
Dragon was launched on June 29 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, US and arrived at the station on July 2, for the company's 15th NASA-contracted commercial re-supply mission to the station.
Expedition 54 Flight Engineer Serena Aunon, Chancellor of NASA, will monitor its departure as the spacecraft is released through ground-controlled commands. The ground controllers will use the space station's Canadarm2 robotic arm to detach Dragon from the Earth-facing side of the station's Harmony module and manoeuvre the vehicle into its release position.
Dragon's thrusters will fire to move the spacecraft a safe distance from the station before SpaceX flight controllers in Hawthorne, California, command its de-orbit burn.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- 'She is Stable': Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Gives Update on Her Health
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport as They Return from Their Vacation
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...