SpaceX Records Lowest Annual Rocket Launches Since 2016, Third ISS Mission this December

SpaceX had launched 21 missions last year and had a record total of 18 flights in 2017, whereas this year it has only done 11 orbital mission launches through November which also include the two Heavy Falcon Missions. The total tally of this year is likely to fall between 12 and 14. In what may seemingly look like a cover-up, the brand has decided to launch its third mission to supply the International Space Station in 2019 on Wednesday, according to a report. The mission which is called CRS-19 has its lift-off scheduled for 12:51 pm ET (17:51 UTC) on December 4 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The report also mentioned that the weather conditions are likely to be favourable and that the first stage booster has already completed its static fire test. Founded in 2002, the company manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. In 2010, SpaceX became the first private organisation capable of returning a spacecraft from low Earth orbit. In 2012, their Dragon spacecraft became the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to and from the International Space Station.

In 2017, it became the first brand to re-use an orbital class rocket and since then they have been regularly launching flight-proven rockets. Last year, they began launching Falcon Heavy, which is the world’s most powerful operational rocket by a factor of two.

