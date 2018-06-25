English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SpaceX Set to Launch 15th Re-Supply Mission to International Space Station
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, packed with more than 5,900 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware, will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX Set to Launch 15th Re-Supply Mission to International Space Station (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
NASA's commercial cargo provider SpaceX is set to launch its 15th re-supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 29, the US space agency said. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, packed with more than 5,900 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware, will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Also Read: OnePlus Users Experience Battery Issues After Latest Update
Dragon will reach its preliminary orbit in about 10 minutes after launch and then would deploy its solar arrays and begin a carefully choreographed series of thruster firings to reach the space station. It is expected to reach ISS on July 2, the report said.
Also Read: Nokia 5.1 Now Available For Pre-Order: Expected Price, Specifications And More
The Dragon will deliver supplies, equipment and the science investigations including: investigation on cellular biology in microgravity; ECOsystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS) -- an Earth science instrument studying plants and water availability; and a physical sciences study on soil and sediment to enable US National Laboratory research.
NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold, backed up by fellow NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, will supervise the operation of the Canadarm2 robotic arm for Dragon's capture while NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor monitors the spacecraft's systems. After Dragon capture, ground commands will be sent from mission control in Houston for the station's arm to rotate and install it on the bottom of the station's Harmony module, the report noted.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also Read: OnePlus Users Experience Battery Issues After Latest Update
Dragon will reach its preliminary orbit in about 10 minutes after launch and then would deploy its solar arrays and begin a carefully choreographed series of thruster firings to reach the space station. It is expected to reach ISS on July 2, the report said.
Also Read: Nokia 5.1 Now Available For Pre-Order: Expected Price, Specifications And More
The Dragon will deliver supplies, equipment and the science investigations including: investigation on cellular biology in microgravity; ECOsystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS) -- an Earth science instrument studying plants and water availability; and a physical sciences study on soil and sediment to enable US National Laboratory research.
NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold, backed up by fellow NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, will supervise the operation of the Canadarm2 robotic arm for Dragon's capture while NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor monitors the spacecraft's systems. After Dragon capture, ground commands will be sent from mission control in Houston for the station's arm to rotate and install it on the bottom of the station's Harmony module, the report noted.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Ayaz Memon: Chandimal Temerity After Sandpaper Gate Boggles the Mind
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?