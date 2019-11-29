Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Spain Bans Huawei Devices from Accessing Ministry of Defence Information

Spain's Ministry of Defence has not banned the Huawei devices for personal use but only from accessing sensitive information including emails.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 29, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Spain Bans Huawei Devices from Accessing Ministry of Defence Information
Representative image.

Spain's Ministry of Defense has barred access of all Huawei devices from its data servers that include employee emails, according to a report by La Informacion. The Ministry of Defense has not banned the use of Huawei devices for consumers but only Huawei devices from specifically accessing sensitive information. Members of the Ministry of Defense are still allowed to use their personal devices but they are, however, not allowed to access ministry servers. They must make use of other devices to access data from the Ministry's servers. These included emails as well, the report revealed.

Those still using Huawei devices to access ministry servers must disconnect them with immediate effect. While a reason for the ban was not elaborated upon, the reason could be similar to the US accusing Huawei of espionage of users' private and personal data. Huawei has, on their part, earlier denied the claims and even said they would sue the US Government for banning its hardware in an unconstitutional manner. In a La Informacion interview, a Huawei spokesperson revealed that although they have done business with more than 170 countries, it never had a cyber-security related incident.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
