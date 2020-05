Special Train Ticket Booking to Begin at 6PM as Data Uploading Delays Process: IRCTC

Many individuals are complaining of the IRCTC website crashing upon overload of traffic, as the Ministry of Railways announced a staggered opening of select special trains between 15 cities. However, IRCTC has said that the website is working just fine, and the delay in the process is a result of new data regarding the special trains being uploaded on the website. As a result, users are being requested to continue trying to open the booking site, as the database is expected to be updated with new information soon. According to the new prompt on IRCTC, ticket bookings for the special trains will begin at 6PM today.

The special trains will offer only air-conditioned coaches, but not provide catering or bedding to minimise contaminable contact points between passengers, staff and public accessories. The train will ply between New Delhi and 15 different cities, including major metros and venues of business importance. The step can prove to be crucial in a bid to gradually open up the economy, as India continues its efforts to come out of a prolonged lockdown period.





Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted.

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

As per the Ministry of Railways, the full details of all 30 trains between 15 destinations are:

From Howrah to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 12 May

From New Delhi to Howrah



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 13 May

From Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 12 May

From New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 13 May

From Dibrugarh to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar,Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, , Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 14 May

From New Delhi to Dibrugarh



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Dimapur, Lumding Jn,Guwahati, Kokrajhar,Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 12 May

From New Delhi to Jammu Tawi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Ludhiana



Start date: 13 May

From Jammu Tawi to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Ludhiana



Start date: 14 May

From Bengaluru to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn



Start date: 12 May

From New Delhi to Bengaluru



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn



Start date: 12 May

From Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi



Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday



Stoppages: Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota



Start date: 15 May

From New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram



Frequency: Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday



Stoppages: Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota



Start date: 13 May

From Chennai Central to New Delhi



Frequency: Friday, Sunday



Stoppages: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra



Start date: 15 May

From New Delhi to Chennai Central



Frequency: Wednesday, Friday



Stoppages: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra



Start date: 13 May

From Bilaspur to New Delhi



Frequency: Monday, Thursday



Stoppages: Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Start date: 14 May

From New Delhi to Bilaspur



Frequency: Thursday, Saturday



Stoppages: Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Start date: 12 May

From Ranchi to New Delhi



Frequency: Thursday, Sunday



Stoppages: Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 14 May

From New Delhi to Ranchi



Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday



Stoppages: Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 13 May

From Mumbai Central to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota



Start date: 12 May

From New Delhi to Mumbai Central



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota



Start date: 13 May

From Ahmedabad to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon



Start date: 12 May

From New Delhi to Ahmedabad



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon



Start date: 13 May

From Agartala to New Delhi



Frequency: Monday



Stoppages: Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 18 May

From New Delhi to Agartala



Frequency: Wednesday



Stoppages: Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 20 May

From Bhubaneswar to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 13 May

From New Delhi to Bhubaneswar



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 14 May

From New Delhi to Madgaon



Frequency: Friday, Saturday



Stoppages: Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn



Start date: 15 May

From Madgaon to New Delhi



Frequency: Monday, Sunday



Stoppages: Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn



Start date: 17 May

From Secundarabad to New Delhi



Frequency: Wednesday



Stoppages: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Start date: 20 May

From New Delhi to Secundarabad



Frequency: Sunday



Stoppages: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Start date: 17 May