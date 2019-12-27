Speedtest App Gets VPN Service on iOS, Android Devices
While the service is being offered free of cost as of now, the company has said that it plans to introduce paid tiers once beta testing is completed.
Speedtest VPN App (Image Source: speedtest.net)
The maker of the original Speedtest.net website, mobile and desktop applications for testing bandwidth has now launched a VPN service, namely Speedtest VPN. The brand, which goes by the name Ookla, has started the service currently in beta and is offering it as a part of the Speedtest app on iOS and Android said a report. In order to use the Speedtest VPN, a user has to press a button after which the OS will prompt to add the VPN to the device.
After that, all the traffic on the user’s device will be routed through Speedtest VPN servers, which will reduce the speed but will offer the advantage of obfuscating the data from the user’s ISP and will also provide access to blocked websites, added the report. In its current beta phase, the service is being offered for free from within the app.
Ookla said that it has plans to offer paid tiers in the coming times when the service leaves the beta phase. The company has claimed that Speedtest VPN is a zero log service, which implies they will have no record of who uses the service and for what purpose.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Snow-tubing in California, See Video
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details
- Airtel Xstream Box At Rs 2249 For Airtel Thanks Customers: Netflix, Live TV and More
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed