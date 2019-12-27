Speedtest App Gets VPN Service on iOS, Android Devices

The maker of the original Speedtest.net website, mobile and desktop applications for testing bandwidth has now launched a VPN service, namely Speedtest VPN. The brand, which goes by the name Ookla, has started the service currently in beta and is offering it as a part of the Speedtest app on iOS and Android said a report. In order to use the Speedtest VPN, a user has to press a button after which the OS will prompt to add the VPN to the device.

After that, all the traffic on the user’s device will be routed through Speedtest VPN servers, which will reduce the speed but will offer the advantage of obfuscating the data from the user’s ISP and will also provide access to blocked websites, added the report. In its current beta phase, the service is being offered for free from within the app.

Ookla said that it has plans to offer paid tiers in the coming times when the service leaves the beta phase. The company has claimed that Speedtest VPN is a zero log service, which implies they will have no record of who uses the service and for what purpose.

