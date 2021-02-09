Speedtest App Has Landed A Cool Update And It Can Now Tell Your If Your Broadband Throttles Netflix

The very popular Speedtest app has now scored a rather cool update which allows users to test their home broadband line’s video streaming performance. This will be able to give you a fair idea of how fast your line is for video streaming and whether the speeds are good enough for HD or 4K video streaming. The update is now Live for iOS and iPadOS, which means Apple iPhone and Apple iPad users can download this now. It is expected that Android phones as well as other platforms will get similar functionality in the coming days. The ability to check specifically for the video streaming quality on your internet line should help detect any strains of video streaming throttling that internet service providers, or ISPs, often resort to. Within the Speedtest app on your iPhone, you’ll see a Video tab on the bottom of the screen—this is where the specific video streaming test happens.

There is a reason why this extra video streaming speed test functionality was needed. ISPs are known to give a lower priority to video traffic compared with other traffic on their network, in an attempt to manage network load. That would mean you will either get lower quality video streaming on apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and others, or simply struggle with pauses and buffering waiting period at regular intervals. “Streamed video content is typically delivered via adaptive bitrate technology, which adjusts the quality of the video stream based on network conditions. A video test measures this adaptive bitrate to tell you the maximum resolution, load time and buffer you should be able to expect given current network conditions,” says Ookla, the developers of the Speedtest app.