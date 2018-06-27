Spice F311 Android Go Smartphone Launched for Rs 5,599

Spice brand, a joint venture between China-based Transsion Holdings and domestic company Spice Mobility, on Wednesday launched its new smartphone "F311" for Rs 5,599 in India. The new smartphone is powered by Android Oreo "Go Edition." The device comes with a 5.45-inch screen, full screen display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 5MP autofocus (AF) rear, 5MP selfie camera with flash, social share key and on-the-go (OTG) support."We have joined hands with MediaTek and Google for Android Oreo 'Go edition', to deliver high-quality devices at the right price point," Pankaj Madaan, Deputy General Manager, Marketing, Spice Devices, said in a statement.The multi-functional fingerprint sensor of the new handset would allow users to take pictures, answer and record calls, quickly access to applications. "F311" also comes with features including face detection, smile detection and beauty mode. The dual-SIM budget phone is powered by a 64 bit quad-core processor, 2400mAh battery, 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory that is expandable up to 32GB.