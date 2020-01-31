Take the pledge to vote

SpiceJet Declines to Confirm Report That Stated its Customer Data Was Breached

A SpiceJet spokesperson has informed News18 that it does not confirm any data breach that may have compromised private data of its customers.

Shouvik Das | News18.com@distantvicinity

Updated:January 31, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft taxis on the tarmac after landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport in Mumbai. (Photo: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
SpiceJet has declined to confirm any instance of data breach on its servers, as alleged by a report by TechCrunch on the matter. Responding to the allegation that a security flaw in its servers had led to breach of data of 1.2 million passengers, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "At SpiceJet, safety and security of our fliers’ data is sacrosanct. Our systems are fully capable and always up to date to secure the fliers’ data, which is a continuous process. We undertake every possible measure to safeguard and protect this data and ensure that the privacy is maintained at the highest and safest level."

Sources at SpiceJet also stated that the company never confirmed the report of the data breach to CERT-In, as was mentioned in TechCrunch's original report. Earlier yesterday, the report had quoted an undisclosed security researcher to state that one of SpiceJet's servers was vulnerable to a security flaw. As a result, the researcher stated that he was able to gain access to an unprotected, unencrypted database backup file that contained private, confidential information of over 1.2 million customers of the airline.

The researcher further stated that he never received a "meaningful response" from SpiceJet. He went on to state that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) was subsequently informed about the breach, which then communicated the issue to SpiceJet, and the flaw was subsequently patched. SpiceJet's statement on the matter declines to confirm any such incident, and company officials have stated that no such data breach was ever confirmed.

SpiceJet is presently India's number two airline by market share. According to October 2019 data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), SpiceJet presently has 16.3 percent market share in the Indian aviation industry, behind market leader InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) with 47.4 percent share.

