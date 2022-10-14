Spider-Man Miles Morales Coming To PC On November 18: System Requirements, PC Features Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, another PlayStation exclusive, is coming to PC, according to Sony, giving PC players another other cause to celebrate. The standalone adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, stars Miles Morales, who was initially featured in the 2018 blockbuster Marvel’s Spider-Man, which debuted on the PS4.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC Release Date And Price

Sony has revealed that just like previous PlayStation Studios titles to have launched on PC including God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone etc., Spider-Man Miles Morales will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games store for a retail price of Rs 3,299/$49.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Opens Up A Range Of Possibilities For PC

So far, every PlayStation Studios title that has launched on PC has offered PC-specific improvements and features, making them the definitive versions to play the games if you have powerful PC. Likewise, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales is going to feature ray-traced reflections and shadows to glorify what is Marvel’s recreation of New York.

The PS5 version of the game does feature ray-traced reflections as well, but with the untapped horsepower that GPUs like RTX 4090 bring to PCs, you can expect nothing less than breathtaking visuals. Moreover, Nixxes has tuned the game for ultra-wide gameplay and support aspect ratios as wide as 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 when using a three-monitor setup.

Owing to the recent launch of Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs, the game will feature support for DLSS 3, and increases the frame rate by combining DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PC System Requirements

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit 1909

Windows 10 64-bit 1909 Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit 1909

Windows 10 64-bit 1909 Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 Ghz

Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 Ghz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: 75 GB SSD space Recommended

