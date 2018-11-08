English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sports Meets Esports as 'Fortnite' Makes NFL Deal: Watch Video
There's already a pop-up stadium inside video game sensation "Fortnite," and now there are NFL jerseys to go along with it.Sports meets esports as 'Fortnite' makes NFL deal
Digital replicas of NFL jerseys will be available to purchase within team action game "Fortnite." Starting from November 9, 7pm US Eastern Time, players worldwide will be able to buy NFL kits from the "Fortnite" in-game shop, complete with a shirt number between 1 and 99 that can be altered each time a player uses the outfit.
Each of the NFL's thirty-two franchise teams will be represented. Epic Games and the NFL presented the crossover as a meeting of interests between the two parties. "We see the popularity of Fortnite every day at the NFL as many of our players are passionate about this game," said the NFL's Chief Media and Business Officer, Brian Rolapp.
"We have so many football fans at Epic and we know a lot of the game's fans share that same enthusiasm," said Epic's Canadian-born co-founder Mark Rein. In addition to NFL team outfits, the November 9 update will bring football-themed emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and a referee outfit.
