Spotify Adds Support for Standalone Music Steaming to Apple Watch App

Spotify has started rolling out support for standalone streaming through Spotify on the Apple Watch. The new feature will allow Apple Watch users to listen to music or podcasts from Spotify over their Apple Watch without having to have an iPhone nearby. While the Spotify app for Apple Watch has been there for the past few years, but the standalone streaming option has been added now. According to reports, the company has been testing the new feature since past few months and before this, listening to Spotify required an ‌iPhone‌ even on cellular Apple Watch models.

Prior to this update, listening to Spotify required users to have an iPhone around. The feature is still in its beta stage and a wide rollout is expected any time in the coming days. Spotify has already initiated the rollout for Apple Watch users. The change was first reported by a German website Macerkopf.de and was later confirmed by TechCrunch. "We're focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want - regardless of the device or platform. After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch," a Spotify spokesperson was quoted by TechCrunch as saying.

Spotify had, last month also brought in the ability to play podcasts via Google Assistant, allowing users to listen to Spotify podcasts on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and smart display like the new Nest Audio, Nest Mini, and the Nest Hub Max.