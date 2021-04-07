Spotify Announces New Podcast Series Including 4 Originals and An Exclusive for Indian Listeners

Spotify has announced the release of new podcasts series that includes four Originals and one exclusive podcast partnership, specifically tailored for Indian listeners. In a statement, the audio-streaming company says that the new podcasts will appeal to listeners across demographics in the country. The Originals include Tamil talk show The RJ Balaji Podcast, Hindi comedy podcast Andar Ki Baat by Amit Tandon, psychological horror show Darr Ka Raaz with Dr Phobia and true crime series Crime Kahaniyan. The company has also signed an exclusive deal for multiple children’s podcasts produced by ‘Gaathastory.’ Spotify adds that the Originals align with the brand’s strategy to cater to as many listeners in India as possible through relevant, relatable and exciting audio content. Darr Ka Raaz with Dr Phobia will be available on the streaming platform from April 8 and feature Rajesh Khera as psychotherapist Dr Grewal who takes listeners on a journey of uncovering hidden secrets by treating patients through hypnosis and past life regression therapy. The fiction show is said to be inspired by irrational fears or phobias.

Other podcasts releasing in the coming weeks include the RJ Balaji Podcast, a weekly podcast hosted by actor and director and radio voice RJ Balaji. The show will “showcase a balanced, thought-provoking take on contemporary issues and topics in his inimitable style." Andar Ki Baat by comedian Amit Tandon will be a Hindi comedy show that would take listeners’ everyday life “multiple perspectives." Spotify says that the new series will let listeners relive common experiences and places through the witty eyes of the comedian-host. On the other hand, Crime Kahaniyan will be a weekly Hindi podcast that tells the stories of “some of the most spine-chilling crimes from all over India, from the present and past." The audio has not shared details of the stories inspired by real-life incidents.

The exclusive Podcast series Gaathastory for children will go live in the “coming week," and it includes a collection of fantastical tales like Baalgatha, Fairytales of India, Devgatha, and Veergatha - in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, and Telugu. The company says that it is improving the in-app experience to lets listeners in India discover more relevant audio content from the country. It is also running campaigns with hashtags such as ‘FriendsMusicMemories’ and ‘ListenAndShare,’ highlighting the role audio can play in a listener’s life.

