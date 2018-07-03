English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Spotify Could be Working on Trimmed Down Version, Spotify Lite
As of now, the app is only available on Android in Brazil.
Photo for representation, (Image: Reuters Pictures).
Spotify is said to be testing a trimmed down version of their regular app. Spotify Lite would reduce the app size significantly when compared to the regular app. According to a report by Android Police, the ‘Lite’ version would miss out on some of the key features. As of now, the app is only available on Android in Brazil. It is said that the Spotify Lite app will only take up around 15MB of space which is significantly less when compared to the regular app’s 100MB. If and when the app is rolled out, it will join a host of other app makers tinkering with the idea of a ‘Lite’ version of their regular apps. Some of these being Instagram, Uber and Google Search.
Also read: Instagram Introduces New 'You're All Caught Up' Feature
Android Police says that while the app visually looks similar upon launch, certain functionalities are missing. Offline playback is ditched, and there’s no option for extreme quality playback (which streams songs at 320 kbps). There’s also no Spotify Connect, which allows for audio to be wirelessly be streamed from your phone to another device, like speakers or a TV. It also looks like specific songs can’t be selected, even if you’re a Premium subscriber, so all music has to be played via shuffle.
The trimmed down version would be similar to the regular one when opened by a user. However, features like offline playback, extreme quality for playback and Spotify Connect (which allows audio to be streamed wirelessly) would not be present in the trimmed down version, as per the report by Android Police. Also, specific songs cannot be selected, even if the user is a Premium subscriber, which means all music would be played through the shuffle option. Currently, there is no news on when or if the app would be launched in India.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 43 | FIFA VAR Explained, Tata Tiago LT and More
Also Watch
Also read: Instagram Introduces New 'You're All Caught Up' Feature
Android Police says that while the app visually looks similar upon launch, certain functionalities are missing. Offline playback is ditched, and there’s no option for extreme quality playback (which streams songs at 320 kbps). There’s also no Spotify Connect, which allows for audio to be wirelessly be streamed from your phone to another device, like speakers or a TV. It also looks like specific songs can’t be selected, even if you’re a Premium subscriber, so all music has to be played via shuffle.
The trimmed down version would be similar to the regular one when opened by a user. However, features like offline playback, extreme quality for playback and Spotify Connect (which allows audio to be streamed wirelessly) would not be present in the trimmed down version, as per the report by Android Police. Also, specific songs cannot be selected, even if the user is a Premium subscriber, which means all music would be played through the shuffle option. Currently, there is no news on when or if the app would be launched in India.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 43 | FIFA VAR Explained, Tata Tiago LT and More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HS Prannoy Stuns Lin Dan at Indonesia Open
- In Conversation with Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes on Lifestyle Cycling Culture in India
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Notice from BMC for Illegal Construction
- Skoda India 2.0 Plan: Volkswagen Group to Invest Rs 8,000 Crore in India by 2021
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup