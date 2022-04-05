Spotify Could Soon Let You Discover Playlist From Other Users

Music streaming service Spotify is testing a new feature for listeners to discover music they love with a collection of playlists curated by select Spotify users and influencers.

The Featured Curators pilot is a limited-time test that promotes popular user and influencer playlists alongside our Spotify playlists.

“Spotify transformed music discovery through flagship playlists like RapCaviar and personalised playlists like Discover Weekly," the company said in a blog post.

Also Read: Apple AirPods 2, AirPods Pro And AirPods Max Prices Increased In India: Here’s The New Price List

“Now, we are experimenting with taking playlist creation and discovery even further. We are always testing unique and different listening experiences and programmes for our fans, and we are excited to watch this one unfold," it added.

The company said that the curators it has selected are music lovers with established followings and popular playlists on Spotify, or they are users telling unique stories through playlists and creating authentic connections with other users.

Advertisement

Also Read: Realme Narzo 50A Prime Will Be Shipped Without Charger Inside Box In India

Users in select markets may soon begin to see Featured Curator playlists recommended in-app and on their homepages.

“As we continue to workshop the programme throughout the testing period, we will be thoughtful in how we evolve and innovate the experience," the company said.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

“Our goal is always to make Spotify the number one destination for the best listening experience, and with this pilot, we are giving listeners a new way to discover music from fellow fans who are as engaged as they are," it added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.