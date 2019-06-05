Spotify Data Says Indians Listen to Lit Playlists Post 4pm To Shift Into Party Mood

The global music streaming giant Spotify has shared data about the general music listening preferences of users at different times of the day. Spotify says that listeners in India specifically choose different genres of playlists throughout the day, often dependent on what they are doing at the time. The streaming service has compiled data on which Spotify playlists are the most popular. This is part of a global study, which Spotify is labeling as Around The World In 80 Moods.

Spotify says that between 7am and 10am, users in India are mostly listening to the Workout, Workout Mix and Beast Mode playlists. This could be because Spotify’s 2 million users wake up and hit the gym or embark on the fitness regime for the day. Between 10am and 4pm, usually the times when a person is toiling away in office or running from one meeting to another or the younger demographic busy with their college schedule, the Chill playlists are the most popular—Lo-Fi Beats, Chill Hits and Chill Tracks. Post 4pm is when Spotify users in India like to start making the switch from the intense productivity mode to a more relaxed and eventually a party mood. Spotify says that between 4pm and 9pm, Lit playlists such as Mood Booster, Happy Hits and Party Chale On are the most popular.

For some reason, Spotify users like to listen to the music that signifies Love—perhaps to signify the love that was found and the love that was lost. The Heart Beats, Love pop and Timeless love songs playlists are the three most popular ones at this time of the day. Eventually, a satisfied heart or a broken heart, whatever the case may be, can only take so much excitement or stress (depending on which side of the coin you are on). Between 12am and 7am, more peaceful and perhaps sleep-inducing music is mostly consumed—the Peaceful Piano, Sleep and Chill tracks playlists being the most popular.

This is in significant contrast to the global music listening trends, at least as far as the Spotify streaming app is concerned. Spotify suggests that listeners in the UK go for their gym sessions in the morning before 10 AM, while users Sweden listen to workout playlists like Beast Mode and Träning in the afternoons between 4 and 8 PM. In Canada, users perhaps skip the gym in the morning, and instead start their day with cozy playlists including Your Favorite Coffeehouse. Listeners in South African start off the day with the Peaceful Piano playlist but switch to the lit afternoon of RapCaviar around 2pm.

In the Netherlands, listeners start streaming happy playlists such as ¡La Vida Loca! from 5 to 10 PM. “They’re also the biggest night owls—they don’t start winding down with meditation, lullabies, and Deep Sleep playlists until around 11pm,” says Spotify.

There are presently more than 3 billion playlists on Spotify. When Spotify launched in India earlier this year, the streaming service closed 1 million users in the first 7 days of launch. In India also, Spotify has an ad-supported free subscription tier or a Premium subscription for Rs 119 per month or Rs 1,189 per year. Here, Spotify competes with Apple Music, JioSaavn, Wynk Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.