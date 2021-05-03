Spotify Doubles Android Downloads to 1 Billion in Just Two Years

Spotify has clocked over one billion downloads on Google Play Store in just two years after hitting the 500 million mark. The recent development also means that the app is the most downloaded music streaming app in the Android ecosystem. The achievement is significant as several apps with over one billion downloads come pre-installed on smartphones, naturally taking the download-count high. Spotify, on the other hand, is downloaded separately and the company has been adding several features to attract more users. The music streaming platform still receives stiff competition from Apple Music and Podcasts. Amazon is also slowly catching up with the app via its Amazon Music and Audible.

Meanwhile, the Swedish music streaming giant recently announced that it had 158 million premium subscribers and 356 million monthly active users until March 31, 2021. Its last quarter (January to March 2021) performance report shows that the company managed a 21 percent year-on-year increase in premium subscribers and a 28 percent increase in monthly active users. Revenue rose to EUR 2.15 billion for the three months ended March 31, from EUR 1.85 billion a year earlier. Spotify also beat analysts’ expectation who projected revenue of EUR 2.14 billion.

Recently, Spotify launched a paid subscription platform for podcasters to challenge a similar service unveiled by Apple. It has partnered with Facebook to allow listeners to play music and podcasts directly from the social network’s iOS and Android apps via mini-player. The new integration is rolling out in 27 markets, including the US and Canada, with additional markets to follow in the coming month. Spotify also announced an update for both iOS and Android apps that brings a redesigned library tab. The new ‘Your Library’ tab includes a new grid view, dynamic filter, improved sorting, and more, for users to better access all their music and podcasts in one place. Spotify users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy these new features.

