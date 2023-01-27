Spotify Faces Second Outage This Month, Back Up After Hours

(Reuters) -Spotify Technology SA's music streaming platform suffered a brief outage on Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.

"Everything's looking much better now," Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the platform's status, said in a tweet.

In the second such outage within two weeks, more than 41,000 Spotify users reported on Downdetector.com they were having issues with the streaming platform at the peak of the disruption.

As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.

Spotify suffered a brief outage earlier this month, with more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

A networking outage at Microsoft Corp on Wednesday took down its cloud platform along with services such as Teams and Outlook, hitting millions of users globally, while Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps also faced a brief disruption.

