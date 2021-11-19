Spotify Finally Brings Real-Time Lyrics To All Users Worldwide: How To Use New Feature

Music streaming major Spotify has finally brought real-time lyrics to all users worldwide, across its supported platforms. The feature, first spotted by TechCrunch, has started rolling out to all users worldwide starting today. Spotify becomes one of the last apps to roll out a similar feature for users. All kinds of users - free or premium on mobile, desktop, consoles, and select smart TVs will be able to take advantage of this new feature.

The real-time lyrics feature has been requested for years on the Spotify Community. The Swedish company has now listened to these users and the feature has already started rolling out for several users. You will be able to access lyrics on mobile by swiping up from the Now Playing screen. Users will also get to select the lyrics that they want to share on social media or other third-party apps.

While the much-awaited feature finally gives Spotify a much-awaited functionality, there are conflicting reports about the availability. A report in XDA Developers said that some songs don’t support lyrics so far. The app displays tags on songs that indicate whether the feature is supported or not.

Spotify has been offering lyrics in India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia since last year, after initially testing the feature in 2019. This has expanded to cover all markets where Spotify is available. Before this, Spotify had a Behind the Lyrics feature that included fun facts about artists and certain lyrics.

Last week, Spotify enabled a feature that allows users to block others. Spotify says the addition of a direct blocking function is part of its currently underway mission to provide users with the best possible experience while also fostering a secure environment to stream music and podcasts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.