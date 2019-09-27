Spotify for Artists App Will Tell Artists Exactly How Many People Are Listening to Their Music
The redesigned app will be available this week on iOS and Android.
Image for Representation
Global music streaming app Spotify is releasing a redesigned 'Spotify for Artists app', which will display the total number of people listening to an artist's tracks worldwide at any moment. The redesigned app will be available this week on iOS and Android. It will also track when a song is added to a playlist or when an artist hits a followers milestone. The updated app, which includes a new home tab, will feature recommendations for articles.
Spotify recently updated new feature for users to share favourite music and podcasts with friends on Snapchat. Snapchat is now one of the several destinations that Spotify users can share on, along with WhatsApp, Messages, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories. Spotify now has around 232 million monthly active users globally, which is an increase of 29 per cent year-on-year, along with 108 million premium subscribers, which is also 31 per cent (YoY) growth.
