Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Spotify for Podcasters Now Offers a Dashboard that Gives Creators Access to User Data

Creators on the Spotify for Podcasters platform can now access data such as listener age and choice of music and podcasts, in order to better refine their content.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spotify for Podcasters Now Offers a Dashboard that Gives Creators Access to User Data
Creators on the Spotify for Podcasters platform can now access data such as listener age and choice of music and podcasts, in order to better refine their content.
Loading...

Spotify for Podcasters has finally released a stable build of the creators dashboard, which offers podcasters on its platform access to key user data that no other services provide so far. Released yesterday, the Spotify for Podcasters dashboard will allow the creators and publishers on the platform access to data points such as listener age, gender, location and listening preferences, all of which will combine to help these podcasters refine their podcasts, while also getting better data metrics to sell to advertisers.

The dashboard was already available in beta, but with the release of the stable build, all creators can now access the data. Although Spotify has made its product available across the world, it will initially be available only in English. Reports state that the platform may evolve in terms of supported languages and overall interface in the long run, since the Spotify platform already plays host to over 4,50,000 podcast shows, which demands for increased diversity and variety of data points made available.

The reason why Spotify can provide the service over competitors such as Apple Music is because it requires a user to sign up on its platform before they can listen to podcasts, which in turn provides the company with accessible data to its users that it can pass on to creators. The mode is similar to the Spotify for Artists platform, which allows musicians a versatile tool set such as identifying user listening trends, and publishing tour and album release dates in advance, in order to maximise interest and garner a wider audience base.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram