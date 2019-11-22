Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Spotify Free Streaming Service Will Now Work with Alexa, Sonos and Bose Speakers

To stream music through Spotify Connect, Spotify says users must make sure that their Sonos or Bose system is updated to the most advanced firmware.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Spotify Free Streaming Service Will Now Work with Alexa, Sonos and Bose Speakers
Image for Representation

Spotify has confirmed that users can now stream its free services across Alexa-powered devices, as well as Sonos, and Bose. Spotify took to their blog to announce that free users in Australia, New Zealand and the US will be able to ask Alexa to play 'Today’s Top Hits', their 'Discover Weekly', or a custom-made playlist on their Amazon Echo or Fire TV. Spotify further revealed that users can also set up Spotify Connect with their Sonos speakers directly from the Spotify app. They also mentioned that one can connect it to the Symfonisk Ikea WiFi Speaker, integrated with the Sonos Home Sound System, to play their desired music.

Furthermore, Spotify revealed that the service can now streamed through Bose smart speakers and soundbars as well. To play music through Spotify Connect, Spotify says users have to first make sure that their Sonos or Bose system is updated to the most advanced firmware. Once they are sure of that, they have to open the Spotify app on their phone, laptop or tablet. They can play any song and then select the 'Devices' icon. Once that is done, they need to select the device that they want to stream from and start listening to the desired song. According to Spotify, incorporating all the devices is a part of their goal, "to create a truly frictionless experience for our users," their website says.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram