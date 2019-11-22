Spotify Free Streaming Service Will Now Work with Alexa, Sonos and Bose Speakers

Spotify has confirmed that users can now stream its free services across Alexa-powered devices, as well as Sonos, and Bose. Spotify took to their blog to announce that free users in Australia, New Zealand and the US will be able to ask Alexa to play 'Today’s Top Hits', their 'Discover Weekly', or a custom-made playlist on their Amazon Echo or Fire TV. Spotify further revealed that users can also set up Spotify Connect with their Sonos speakers directly from the Spotify app. They also mentioned that one can connect it to the Symfonisk Ikea WiFi Speaker, integrated with the Sonos Home Sound System, to play their desired music.

Furthermore, Spotify revealed that the service can now streamed through Bose smart speakers and soundbars as well. To play music through Spotify Connect, Spotify says users have to first make sure that their Sonos or Bose system is updated to the most advanced firmware. Once they are sure of that, they have to open the Spotify app on their phone, laptop or tablet. They can play any song and then select the 'Devices' icon. Once that is done, they need to select the device that they want to stream from and start listening to the desired song. According to Spotify, incorporating all the devices is a part of their goal, "to create a truly frictionless experience for our users," their website says.

