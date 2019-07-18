Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Spotify Gets an Update for iPad, Finally Picks up Slide Over and Split View Multitasking

With the new Split View and Slide Over modes, users will no longer have to open up a full-screen instance of Spotify to find new music or switch songs via the limited pull-down menu.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spotify Gets an Update for iPad, Finally Picks up Slide Over and Split View Multitasking
Image for Representation
Loading...

After being on the iPad for almost seven years, Spotify is finally making things simpler for its users. The latest update for the Spotify brings the long-awaited support for multitasking features on the iPad. The new update supporting multitasking was confirmed by a Spotify spokesperson stating, “We can confirm Split View for Spotify is now available to all iPad users. Our goal is to continuously improve the Spotify experience across platforms.”

With the new Split View and Slide Over modes, users will no longer have to open up a full-screen instance of Spotify to find new music or switch songs via the limited pull-down menu. Users can open Spotify along with another app in Split View, or open it up in Slide Over to quickly access Spotify controls without having to close the current apps you have open. Apple first introduced the Split View and Slide Over multitasking features way back in 2015, but Spotify has taken quite some time to implement support for the functionality. This is an important update by Spotify, keeping in mind that Apple’s upcoming iPadOS which is scheduled to launch later in 2019, is considerably more focused on multitasking.

To use the Slide Over feature, users can add Spotify to the iPad dock and then open it while still using a different app. Doing this will make Spotify launch as a Slide Over view that sits on top of the currently-running app. For the Split View feature, users have to tap and drag the top of the Spotify view window to the top of the screen. The iPad screen will then be split between Spotify and the other app.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram