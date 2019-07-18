Spotify Gets an Update for iPad, Finally Picks up Slide Over and Split View Multitasking
With the new Split View and Slide Over modes, users will no longer have to open up a full-screen instance of Spotify to find new music or switch songs via the limited pull-down menu.
Image for Representation
After being on the iPad for almost seven years, Spotify is finally making things simpler for its users. The latest update for the Spotify brings the long-awaited support for multitasking features on the iPad. The new update supporting multitasking was confirmed by a Spotify spokesperson stating, “We can confirm Split View for Spotify is now available to all iPad users. Our goal is to continuously improve the Spotify experience across platforms.”
With the new Split View and Slide Over modes, users will no longer have to open up a full-screen instance of Spotify to find new music or switch songs via the limited pull-down menu. Users can open Spotify along with another app in Split View, or open it up in Slide Over to quickly access Spotify controls without having to close the current apps you have open. Apple first introduced the Split View and Slide Over multitasking features way back in 2015, but Spotify has taken quite some time to implement support for the functionality. This is an important update by Spotify, keeping in mind that Apple’s upcoming iPadOS which is scheduled to launch later in 2019, is considerably more focused on multitasking.
To use the Slide Over feature, users can add Spotify to the iPad dock and then open it while still using a different app. Doing this will make Spotify launch as a Slide Over view that sits on top of the currently-running app. For the Split View feature, users have to tap and drag the top of the Spotify view window to the top of the screen. The iPad screen will then be split between Spotify and the other app.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
- Instagram is Now Hiding Likes on Photos in More Countries; No Point Buying Likes And Views Anymore
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment