Spotify Has 'Bad News' For You If You Like High-Quality Music

Remember Spotify HiFi, the high-quality music streaming feature that was announced almost a year back? Well, we still have no idea when the option will be available to Spotify users. And the worrying part is, even Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek isn’t sure when that will happen. Daniel shared this update with investors and analysts this week, explaining the feature is caught up in the licensing process with music labels.

The new development will surely come as disappointment to Spotify users, who were hoping to try the high-quality music streaming sometime this year. Especially since both Apple and Amazon have rolled out their versions of high-quality music content on Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music, respectively.

As you might recall, Spotify HiFi was confirmed by the platform much before Apple and Amazon had plans to release their offerings. And there was a lot of excitement among users about the technology coming to the leading music streaming app. But multiple delays and lack of proper communication seems to have fizzled out all the hype there was about HiFi till date.

It’s also interesting that both Apple and Amazon managed to offer their version of HiFi music streaming at no additional cost. While Spotify talked about charging extra for offering its HiFi streaming quality.

Licensing has been talked about multiple times by Spotify CEO during his conversation this week, and that could probably have put spanner in the works at the platform. Now, it remains to be seen how Ek and Co. decide to bring its feature, whenever that is supposed to happen.

And going by the latest news, we are not sure that is going to work out anytime soon. Because, people might eventually think of switching platforms just to get high-quality music streaming, which is available with rivals already.

