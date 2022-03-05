CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spotify Is Finally Bringing This Popular iOS Feature For Android Users
1-MIN READ

Spotify Is Finally Bringing This Popular iOS Feature For Android Users

Spotify has closed its Russia office indefinitely. (Image Credit: Pexels)

Spotify has closed its Russia office indefinitely. (Image Credit: Pexels)

Spotify last month acquired two podcast companies - Podsights and Chartable.

Tech Desk

Music streaming app Spotify is rolling out a popular iOS feature for Android users. The company is bringing its Swipe-to-Queue gesture that was exclusive to iPhone users so far. Spotify appears to be rolling out the new feature to users on the Android app’s beta version, and all Android users are expected to be able to use the swiping gesture in the coming days.

The “swipe to queue" feature is not the official name of the feature and Spotify has not announced the availability of the feature for Android users yet. The feature allows users to queue songs by just swiping on them. It was first spotted on a Reddit thread and a user pointed out that the feature has rolled out for Android users of the music app. We at News18 were not able to independently very if the feature was available on Android devices in India, but reports suggest that many Android users have started getting the much-useful feature.

ALSO READ: Spotify Closes Its Office in Russia in Response to Attack on Ukraine

This comes after the Swedish music invested further in podcasts. Spotify acquired two podcast companies - Podsights and Chartable last month. Podsights is a company that helps marketers analyse the effectiveness of their ads, while Chartable provides audience insights that help podcasters measure the effectiveness and audience of their podcasts.

Earlier this week, Spotify, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said that it is closing its office in Russia. “Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever," Spotify said in a statement.

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

first published:March 05, 2022, 10:41 IST