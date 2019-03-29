Spotify Is Testing a New Two-Person Subscription Plan

In Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ireland, and Poland, Spotify launched a subscription plan targeted at couples, called Premium Duo. If you and your partner already have Spotify Premium, you won't lose your saved music, playlists, or recommendations; The accounts are completely separate, therefore, you'll retain everything that was in your original account, as well as gain access to a Duo Mix playlist that combines music you both like into an exclusive playlist.Instead of sharing passwords, having to take turns between streaming music, and being restricted to your Spotify downloads, you both can listen online at the same time.Whoever purchases Premium Duo will receive a bill for €12.49, which is just €2.50 more expensive than a Premium subscription for one listener and $2.50 less than a family plan for five.