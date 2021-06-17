Spotify Joins The Clubhouse Bandwagon, Launches Its New Audio-Based App Greenroom

Clubhouse, the audio-based social media app that allows users to listen in on other people’s live conversations and possibly even take part, has gained massive popularity in the recent times. Given the popularity of Clubhouse, it was evident that there will be competitors who will try to do the same. Twitter earlier launched its live audio rooms called Spaces and now, music streaming giant Spotify is doing the same. Spotify has launched its own take on the Clubhouse experience and it is called Greenroom.

Spotify’s launch of Grenroom comes after the company acquired Betty Labs, creators of sports-focused Locker Room app. Since then, Spotify has been working on turning Locker Room into Greenroom. The new Greenroom app is already available on iOS and Android and is available in over 135 countries. Like Clubhouse, Greenroom offers a live audio experience with the ability for any user to host or participate in a live room chat. It is possible to join Greenroom using existing Spotify login credentials, and Spotify has included the ability to record. There are also other chat controls to ensure users can limit the number of participants.

Currently, on Greenroom, it is possible to join a group, search for upcoming rooms, join a room, and create rooms. Spotify has promised that it will keep evolving the format while also bringing in new programming to the platform spanning from music, culture, and entertainment topics, in addition to the sports content that Locker Room was known for.

What makes Greenroom more lucrative for new users, is that Spotify is launching a Creator Fund to help live audio creators monetize their work. Here, payments will be based on consumptions of your live content and how many people turn up in your rooms.

