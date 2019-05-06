English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spotify Launches Voice-Controlled Ads Promoting Brand Content
TechCrunch reported that Spotify has begun testing voice-enabled advertisements prompting users to respond with a verbal command.
Spotify Launches Voice-Controlled Ads Promoting Brand Content
Loading...
Spotify announced the launch of voice-enabled in-app advertisements to encourage users to use verbal commands to navigate the platform. According to TechCrunch, these audio ads will initially only direct users to Spotify-branded content, like playlists or podcasts. When it runs, users will be prompted to say "Play Now;" if they say nothing or say anything besides "Play Now," the microphone will turn off and the ad will continue as normal.
Spotify is testing the voice ads on a limited set of US users who listen for free and have already enabled the platform's voice control. It did not specify how long the test phase will last. Listeners can opt out of these types of ads within the Settings menu where they can also disable the microphone's access entirely.
Company co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek told investors on Monday, "We believe voice - really across all platforms - are critical areas of growth, particularly for music and audio content... And we're investing in it, and we're testing ways to explore and refine our offering in this arena."
Last month, Pandora too announced that it would begin implementing voice-enabled advertisements later this year. These, unlike those of Spotify, will promote products or services, and users will be able to respond with "yes," "no," or derivatives of the two responses.
Spotify is testing the voice ads on a limited set of US users who listen for free and have already enabled the platform's voice control. It did not specify how long the test phase will last. Listeners can opt out of these types of ads within the Settings menu where they can also disable the microphone's access entirely.
Company co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek told investors on Monday, "We believe voice - really across all platforms - are critical areas of growth, particularly for music and audio content... And we're investing in it, and we're testing ways to explore and refine our offering in this arena."
Last month, Pandora too announced that it would begin implementing voice-enabled advertisements later this year. These, unlike those of Spotify, will promote products or services, and users will be able to respond with "yes," "no," or derivatives of the two responses.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Says Future Tesla Cars to Come With a Goat Horn, Suggests a Taylor Swift Meme
- Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Iraq Government Bans Online Games Including PUBG Over Threat to National Security
- Elections 2019, 5th Phase: People Of Amethi Are Challenging Rahul Gandhi, Says Smriti Irani
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results