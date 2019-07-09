Spotify Lite is Now Available in India: A Slimmer And Lighter Music Streaming App For Android

Spotify, most popular music streaming service in the world, isn’t neglecting users who may still be rocking older Android phones which may run an older version of the Android operating system and would surely be running low on storage space. The company has announced that the Spotify Lite app is now officially available in India, after a period of beta testing. The app is free to download from the Google Play Store on Android phones.

The highlight of the Spotify Lite app is its rather small installation size—around 10MB. This means it doesn’t take up too much space on phones that may already be running low on storage real estate for apps and data. Secondly, you will find that while the Lite app retains the same interface as the full-fledged Spotify app. The music library, search options and the recommendations are replicated as is. However, a lot of the extra features have been done away with, such as the social connectivity options. What you get is simplified access to music, and the related settings including the playback quality. If you don’t want to compromise on the audio quality, at least when you may be connected to a Wi-Fi network, there is also the ability to switch to the high streaming quality.

“We announced the availability of Spotify Lite Beta in India a couple of months ago to gauge user interest, which was high. As a result, Spotify Lite is now out of test mode, and available as an app for all users in the country. This small, fast app will make millions of free songs more accessible to anyone who may have an older mobile device, limited storage on their phones, are in poor internet connectivity areas, or just don't want to spend excess data on listening to music,” says Amarjit Singh Batra, MD - India, Spotify. “Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world’s best music experience — especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage”, says Kalle Persson, Senior Product Manager at Spotify.

The subscription options remain the same for Spotify Lite app users as well. You can either sign up and use the advertisement supported free tier, or upgrade to one of the paid premium subscription options. Interesting enough, the Spotify Lite app can be loaded alongside the full-fledged Spotify app on the same Android phone. One of the usage scenarios could be that you want to keep one app primed for streaming on mobile data and the other for when connected to a high speed internet connection and playing back music on high quality speakers.

India is getting the Spotify Lite app along with 35 more countries including Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia. This will run on phones running Android 4.3 or newer.