Spotify Loophole Allowed Users to Upload 'Slowed' and 'Reverb' Version of Songs as Podcasts

Spotify reportedly offered fan-made remixes of several songs on its platform, thanks to a loophole that some users discovered. According to Variety, a select number of users found a workaround that allowed them to upload remixes as well as, "slowed and reverbed," version of songs on its Podcast section. The publication could spot the "slowed and bass boosted" fan-made version of Dead To Me by Colombian-American artist Kali Uchis, uploaded by a user - Unreal sounds. The bootleg remix of Dead To Me has been taken down by the music streaming platform due to intellectual property infringement.

Spotify has started removing other remixes on the platform that violates its rules and property rights. It is hard to know how long these tracks existed on the streaming platform. The report also does not exactly highlight the loophole that these users discovered; however, regular users could find remix versions of songs by adding terms like "chopped" and "screwed." Some tracks were also available with keywords like "slowed" and "reverb." Speaking about actions taken against these users, Spotify responded to Variety saying, "We take intellectual property infringement extremely seriously. Spotify has multiple detection measures in place monitoring abuse on the service to detect, investigate and deal with such activity. We are continuing to invest heavily in refining those processes and improving methods of detection and removal, and reducing the impact of this unacceptable activity on legitimate creators, rights holders and our users."

Unlike Spotify, platforms like YouTube Music and Soundcloud offers remix and other versions of songs, as its policy does not clam down such artists (unless reported). Earlier this month, Spotify added a new feature that allows users to add custom cover pictures and descriptions to their playlists from their Android and iOS mobile apps. To customise their playlist cover picture, users need to open the playlist they have created, open options (three dots menu), and click on Edit Playlist.