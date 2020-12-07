Spotify May Finally Add Support for Local Music Playback, a New Import Button Hints

Spotify is reportedly working on a new update for its Android app to add support for local music playback. The development was noted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong who in a post on Twitter has highlighted that Spotify may bring the support with a new import button. The button will essentially sync offline music stored on the smartphone to the app's library. The sync feature appears to be in its development stages, and it remains unclear whether the music streaming company will roll it out to Spotify Premium users or regular customers as well.

The screenshot highlights that the toggle button will "show all audio files on your device in Your Library" when enabled. It means that the Spotify Android app might ask for additional access to files to scan songs saved on the smartphone. However, it is unclear whether the platform would allow cross-device playback once the local music is synced with the Spotify Library. If the company rolls out the feature, it will hope to get an edge over YouTube Music that already lets free users play locally stored files.

Over the last few months, Spotify has been seen testing new features on the platform that currently has 320 million monthly active users (according to Spotify's Q3 2020 report). Recently, the company added a Story feature to select Playlists to help users discover new music. The Story feature is different from Instagram Story or Twitter Fleets as they do not disappear after 24 hours. Last month, the music streaming company started surveying users over Spotify podcast subscriptions. Although the company had said that it sends out periodic surveys to improve its platform, it did not deny claims over new subscriptions models for the podcast on Spotify in future. Meanwhile, more details over Spotify' local music playback support is expected from the company.