Spotify Partners With Shopify To Allow In-app Merch Purchases

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced Wednesday a partnership with music streaming giant Spotify that will allow in-app sales of artists’ merchandise. The tie-in comes just two months after the Ottawa-based company reached a similar deal with video-sharing app TikTok.

In a statement, Shopify said musicians would be able to connect their Shopify store directly to their Spotify profile, so listeners can buy merchandise on the same Spotify page where they can find their latest music. Shopify’s director of product Amir Kabbara said artists are increasingly entrepreneurial in building “multifaceted brands and businesses, and now we’re making it easier for them to meet fans where they are."

ok so whatify told you that i can finally clear up all the “Spotify or Shopify” business*clears throat* 🎶 Artists on Spotify can now connect their Shopify store to show off their sweetest merch and hottest drops right on their Spotify profile - just like @remiwolf 👇 pic.twitter.com/u1RiMlqkI5 — Shopify (@Shopify) October 20, 2021

With this, he said, “we’re empowering artists to think beyond the traditional merch table with new ways to monetize, and to experiment with their brands through commerce." The service will be available to listeners in the United States and Canada, as well as in Australia, Britain, and New Zealand.

