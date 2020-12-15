Spotify Premium Mini Subscription Launched in India With Revised Daily and Weekly Rates

Spotify India has introduced a revised daily and weekly premium plans, dubbed as Spotify Mini that now cost Rs 7 per day and Rs 25 per week. Earlier, the two subscription plans carried a price tag of Rs 13 and Rs 39 per day and week, respectively. As per information available on the Spotify website, the premium Mini plans have almost the same benefits as regular Premium plan (Individual). Under Mini, users can enjoy ad-free music, up to 30 downloads for offline usage, and accessibility on only one device. Unfortunately, the streaming bit rate is capped at 160kbps, just like the free plan, while the regular premium plans (monthly and annual) offer music at 320kbps bit rate.

Users can purchase the new Spotify Mini plans via the Spotify website, and users can choose payments modes between UPI or debit and credit cards. Spotify users can extend their Premium Mini plans for up to three months; however, if the subscription lapses, the downloaded music will be removed and users will have to re-download them after topping it up. The music streaming company also explains that users would not be able to download more than 30 songs even if they top up the subscription plans each day or week. "You can only have 30 songs downloaded to your device at any time. If you would like more songs, check out Premium Individual, Spotify said.

Meanwhile, the Premium Individual plan costs the same at Rs 199 per month in India. The plan includes benefits such as ad-free music experience, group session, and 10,000 song downloads across five devices to enjoy music offline. As mentioned, users also listen to songs at 320kbps bit rate under this plan. The annual Premium plan on Spotify includes the same benefits, and it currently costs Rs 999. Spotify also offers Premium Duo (Rs 149 per month) and Family (Rs 176 per month) that allows users to share the same account between two or six members, respectively.