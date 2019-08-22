Spotify Premium Now Available With 3 Months of Free Access for New Users

Music streaming giant Spotify has just announced that it will be offering three months of premium access free of cost for new users signing up for Spotify Premium. The company had a similar offer where it was offering one month of free access for new users of the premium service. But now this has been bumped-up with an additional two months.

According to Spotify, the new offer is available for the first time giving music and podcast listeners more time and more ways to access the audio streaming subscription service at zero cost. The free 3-month offer is will roll out across Spotify Premium plans globally including Individual and Student plans starting today. As for the Family and Duo plans, the extended free period will be offered in the coming months.

Spotify Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norström commented, “Music and podcasts play an important role in people's lives so we wanted to give users the first 3 months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer. We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we’re giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium’s seamless listening experience and on-demand access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and 450,000 podcast titles for free.”

Back in July, Spotify had recorded impressive numbers for Q2 2019 earning €1,667 million, which was a 31 percent growth over W2 2018. The Premium revenue clocked €1,502 million of the total revenue, which wass a growth of 31 percent year on year. The revenue from the Ad-Supported tier registered €165 million, which is an increase of 34 percent compared with the same period last year.

