1-MIN READ

Spotify Premium Users, Good News: Here is How You Can Get 3 Months Free Subscription

Spotify Premium Users, Good News: Here is How You Can Get 3 Months Free Subscription

Spotify users who had till now been on the free tier and may have been eyeing the Premium subscription, can also take advantage of new offers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
Global music streaming giant Spotify has just shared some good news for subscribers. And this is good news for those who are already Premium users, and those who may be on the free subscription tier and want to subscribe to Spotify Premium. Spotify says that there are new plans for Individual, Student and Family subscriptions. Also, existing Premium users have some free subscription period heading their way.

Spotify says that if you are an existing prepaid Premium subscriber or have been a Premium subscriber, on the Individual, Student and Family plan, you will get 3 months of Premium subscription for the price of 1-month. For this, you need to pay via your credit card. At this time, the Spotify Individual plan costs Rs 119 per month, the Family plan costs Rs 179 per month and the Student plan is for Rs 59 per month. Spotify says this automatically converts into the recurring subscription at regular price after first 3 months.

Spotify users who had till now been on the free tier and may have been eyeing the Premium subscription, could take advantage of the new offers. The Individual, Family, Student subscription plans now come with a three-month free listening period, after which it shifts to the regular price for the pack that you choose—Rs 119 per month for Individual, Rs 179 per month for Family and Rs 59 per month for Student. This offer is also valid for credit card payments. If you intend to go long term and want to pay for a year in advance, a 12-month Individual Premium subscription costs Rs 699 for the entire duration. You can pay via UPI, Paytm or credit and debit cards for this subscription offer.

Spotify now offers more than 50 million tracks, 3 billion playlists and 1 million podcast titles on the platform, and the Premium subscription offers you ad-free streaming. These offers are available till June 30.

