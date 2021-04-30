Spotify Redesigns Library to Add New, Dynamic Filters, Improved Sorting and More

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify has announced an update for both iOS and Android apps that bring a redesigned library tab. The new ‘Your Library’ tab includes a new grid view, dynamic filter, improved sorting, and more for users to better access all their music and podcasts in one place. Spotify announced the update in a blog post, where the company said that the changes are being rolled out to all mobile users now. “Now, you’ll have a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster. Your Library’s updated design and added features will enable you to spend less time looking for content and organizing your collection, and more time rediscovering the music and podcasts you’ve loved over the years," Spotify said in the blog post.

Among the new features, the improved dynamic filters will help users browse their collection in a more efficient way. The filters include the option of choosing between album, artists, playlists, or podcasts to see the audio they have saved. There is also a “Download" filter for users to access their downloaded music and podcasts in one place. The new sorting options in the redesigned Spotify library allow users to choose between veiweing their audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name - however they wish to sort their music.

Apart from new filters and sorting options, the update Spotify library gives users more control and easier access to what they listen to the most. Users can choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcasts to keep them pinned for instant access so they can quickly dive back in to that work playlist of sleep podcast. Users can simply swipe right on these times to see the “pin" option. There is also a new Grid view to sort through liked content in a more visual way with large tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art.

Spotify has rolled out the update for all users. The company, in its blog post, said that the update will reach all users in the coming weeks.

