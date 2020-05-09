Spotify Reportedly Testing Video Podcasts: Could This Be the Next Big Thing

It looks like Spotify, the leading online music streaming service both in terms of revenue and subscription, is planning to go beyond and no longer remain an audio-only platform. As reported by The Verge, the Sweden-based company is giving a push to videos and will soon feature video podcasts on its app. Moreover, Spotify is also conducting a global test with select podcast channels. The feature will allow podcasters to upload their content on the app in the coming days. It is believed that the new feature is likely to be part of Spotify's strategy to focus more on exclusive content. Notably, earlier this year, Spotify acquired Ringer, a popular sports and pop culture website and an important player in the podcast segment.

However, the video podcasts are reportedly said to be available to only to 50% of the show's Spotify listeners. Moreover, the videos will be only available for the last three recent upload episodes on the app. According to the report, listeners will have to tap to press play to see the videos which will appear at the bottom of the screen. They can also tap to avail a full-screen view as well. As per the report, this video podcasts will likely to reach more Spotify listeners in the coming days, albeit Spotify has not mentioned any roll-out date yet.

It is also worth noting that the videos will stay in sync and keep playing if listeners lock their phones. In the case of ad spots during a podcast show, the video will show a single, static frame. The report adds that these videos will be uploaded in the language podcasters record so that Spotify does not need to translate them for listeners around the world. The feature is likely to be available on the Spotify mobile app as well as the PC version of the app.

While Spotify hasn't confirmed as to when the feature will reach end-users around the world, it has obliquely confirmed that it has started carrying out tests. In a statement to The Verge, a Spotify spokesperson said, “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time." It will be interesting to see as to when the new video podcast feature will be rolled out especially since the demand for content has been high more than ever, with almost everyone staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.