1-min read

Spotify Rolls Out New Feature to Promote Podcasts

Titled ‘Get Podcasts for You’, this feature lets users pick topics of their interest following which Spotify will create a personalized list of recommendations.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Spotify Rolls Out New Feature to Promote Podcasts
Image for Representation

Spotify, which seems to be on a spree to get users hooked to the world of podcasts, has come up with another new feature about it. With this, users will see a new icon titled ‘Get Podcasts for You’. Tapping on the icon will prompt users to pick topics of their interest, following which Spotify will create a personalized list of recommendations. As of now, the feature is available, only to free users in the US, Canada, UK, Brazil, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Mexico, Ireland and New Zealand, said a report.

As per the 2018 IAB study, podcast advertising revenue in the US alone may increase to $659 million by next year. It is likely that even more podcasting-related features will be rolled out through the app in 2020. This feature comes a day after the brand globally rolled out its sleep timer feature for iPhone users. The sleep timer allows users to set a timer between five minutes to one hour, after which the audio fades out. Spotify also won the best app award recently at the Google Play Awards 2019 in the user’s choice category.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
