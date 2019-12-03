Spotify Rolls Out Sleep Timer Feature for iPhone Users

Spotify has globally rolled out its sleep timer feature for iPhone users. The feature allows users to set a timer between five minutes to one hour, after which the audio fades out. In order to set the timer, the listener has to tap on the three dots on the upper right corner and scroll down to the ‘Sleep Timer’ option, after which the duration of the timer can be set. The feature has been available for Android phone users since May, as per reports.

Late last month it was reported that the streaming service's monthly active users grew 30 percent year-over-year to 248 million, outperforming the high end of its guidance. "Of note, India outperformed our forecast by 30 per cent this quarter. This momentum was driven by a number of factors including the launch of our first broad-based marketing campaign, 'Sunte Ja' (Listen On), since launch in February," the company said. The number of its premium subscribers globally grew 31 percent in the third quarter of this year to 113 million.

Moreover, the brand is giving a discount of 50 per cent in India, the annual subscription fee has been reduced from Rs 1189 to Rs 699 only. However, this offer will only be applicable until December 31 and will not apply to the family users and the users who have registered to Spotify through a third-party seller. Apart from the annual plan, the brand also offers many other plans starting from Rs 199 per month.

