Spotify Support For Offline Playback Now Rolling Out For Wear OS Smartwatches

Spotify is rolling out support for offline playback on its Wear OS app for Android smartwatches. The feature was silently rolled out for Wear OS users and was spotted by several users on Reddit and a website. Spotify confirmed the development in a response to a query from The Verge, so if you are waiting for the feature, you may want to check if your smartwatch is already showing the offline playback feature. Now, there are few prerequisites that users need to meet in order to use the feature.

According to a Spotify blog post, the smartwatch needs to be on Wear OS 2.0 or newer to be able to use the feature, and only Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to download podcasts for offline playback. Spotify said earlier this month that its Wear OS app will get offline playback in the coming weeks. Offline playback was also recently added to the Apple Watch Spotify app. According to pictures shared by users on Reddit, a new icon indicates that playback is currently on-watch and the Spotify app on the phone shows the connected smartwatch as a Connect target.

The rollout is said to take place in a phased manner, so it may take some time to reach all users. In order to check for the feature, users need to make sure their smartwatch is running on Wear OS 2.0 or later.

